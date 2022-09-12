Fire Department responds to apartment fire in Garden Valley neighborhood

Late Monday afternoon, Cleveland Fire and EMS responded to a fire at apartments in the 7800 block of Garden Valley Avenue.

EMS confirmed that two two-month-old boys were transported to MetroHealth Hospital in stable condition.

No further details have been provided.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.