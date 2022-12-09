Firefighters battle house fire near 143rd St. and Idarose Ave. in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters battled a house fire near East 143rd Street and Idarose Avenue Friday afternoon.

Heavy smoke could be seen rising from the scene of the house fire at about 4 p.m. Friday.

Cleveland Fire confirmed on Twitter that firefighters from the 6th Battalion are fighting the fire as of 4:40 p.m.

News 5 had a crew on scene and we will provide updates as we learn more.

