Firefighters prevent wrong-way driver from entering I-90 in Geauga County

Firefighters from the Hambden Fire Department prevented a potentially dangerous situation when they stopped a wrong-way driver from entering I-90 in Geauga County Tuesday night, according to Hambden Fire.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at the Painesville exit.

Hambden Fire said an EMS crew from the department was traveling back to the station from the hospital when they spotted the wrong-way driver coming toward them on the off-ramp.

The crew immediately turned on their emergency lights and safely turned the driver around before they could enter the interstate.