Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19  WX Alerts 2  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Firefighters prevent wrong-way driver from entering I-90 in Geauga County

Hambden Fire Department EMS crew spotted driver coming toward them on off-ramp Tuesday night
Hambden Firefighters stop wrong way driver in I-90
Hambden Fire
Hambden Firefighters stop wrong way driver in I-90
Hambden Firefighters stop wrong way driver in I-90
Posted

Firefighters from the Hambden Fire Department prevented a potentially dangerous situation when they stopped a wrong-way driver from entering I-90 in Geauga County Tuesday night, according to Hambden Fire.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. at the Painesville exit.

Hambden Fire said an EMS crew from the department was traveling back to the station from the hospital when they spotted the wrong-way driver coming toward them on the off-ramp.

The crew immediately turned on their emergency lights and safely turned the driver around before they could enter the interstate.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.