FIRST LOOK: Bedrock releases images of Cosm, an unusual sports and entertainment venue, in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The real estate developer reimaging a block of Cleveland’s Gateway District – north of Rocket Arena – has released the first images of an unusual venue planned for the site.

The renderings show Cosm, an immersive sports and entertainment complex set to rise at East Fourth Street and Huron Road. The three-story building will span roughly 64,000 square feet. It will include a planetarium-like dome where patrons will be able to watch live sports and other entertainment, from concerts to digital art.

Bedrock, the real estate arm of billionaire Dan Gilbert’s Rock family of companies, announced a lease deal with Cosm in July.

Cosm plans immersive sports and entertainment venue in Cleveland, right next to Rocket Arena

The developer is now seeking city approvals for the project, with the goal of commencing construction in early 2026.

Cosm will be the anchor tenant for a much larger project.

Bedrock, a Detroit-based landlord with a large portfolio in Downtown Cleveland, controls roughly three acres stretching between Prospect and Huron roads, on the east side of East Fourth Street.

The company acquired the property in early 2023, following the collapse of another developer’s plans for the block.

Rossetti A rendering shows the proposed Cosm project in Downtown Cleveland's Gateway District. Bedrock, the developer, is seeking schematic design approval from the Cleveland City Planning Commission.

Bedrock is working on the project with Rock Entertainment Group, Gilbert’s sports and entertainment holding company. Rock Entertainment Group operates Rocket Arena and is the umbrella organization for the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Cleveland Monsters, the Cleveland Charge G League basketball team and the city’s future WNBA team, which is scheduled to debut in 2028.

“We have big plans for the rest of the development,” Nic Barlage, the CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, told News 5 in July. “We’re really evaluating a myriad of different opportunities right now. Everything from parking solutions to hotel, office space and more experiential retail that brings even more foot traffic down.”

Renderings show Cosm will sit at the northeast corner of East Fourth and Huron, with an entrance right across from Rocket Arena.

The images, part of a schematic design package submitted to Cleveland’s planning department, show a building wrapped in fiber-cement panels, corrugated and flat metal panels, and glass.

Rossetti A rendering shows the proposed Cosm building in Downtown Cleveland's Gateway District. This view is of the northeast corner of the building, looking southwest toward East Fourth Street and Huron Road.

The building is being designed by Rossetti, the same architecture firm working with Bedrock on a Cosm project in Detroit. That venue is scheduled to open next year.

Bedrock hopes to open the Cleveland complex in mid-2027.

Cosm already has venues in Los Angeles and Dallas, with a third location on the way in Atlanta. Each building features a domed theater, a sports bar with giant LED displays and a rooftop deck.

Gilbert is an investor in Cosm, a California-based technology company launched in 2020. Barlage is a member of Cosm’s board.