First vendor festival brings businesses, families together in Lake County

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Organizers hosted the first Lake County Vendor Festival at the Lake County Fairgrounds on Sunday. The event ran from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Hear from the festival's coordinators below:

LAKE COUNTY VENDOR FESTIVAL: 8:00 AM

During the event, more than 100 local vendors, small businesses and community members came together for a day of shopping and family fun.

Hear from the owner of Well-Rooted Plants:

LAKE COUNTY VENDOR FESTIVAL: 8:15 AM

The festival also featured an opportunity for visitors to support The Community Baby Shower, which is an organization dedicated to helping local families in need by providing essential baby supplies and resource.

Hear from the owner of Blue Rose Entertainment:

LAKE COUNTY VENDOR FESTIVAL: 10:00 AM