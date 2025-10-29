Fisherman drowns near Edgewater Pier; recovery efforts postponed due to dangerous conditions

A fisherman died Tuesday evening after drowning in Lake Erie near the Edgewater Fishing Pier, Cleveland Fire said.

Around 8:13 p.m., crews responded to the area after witnesses reported seeing the man struggling in four-to six-foot waves, Cleveland Fire said.

According to Cleveland Metroparks Police, while attempting to rescue the fisherman, he was swept by the waves. Cleveland Fire said the man died by the time they arrived on the scene.

Crews were unable to safely recover the fisherman from the shoreline due to treacherous conditions, Cleveland Fire said.

At this time, the recovery effort has been postponed due to the conditions, Metroparks Police said. And Cleveland Fire said it would reassess in the morning.

No further information is available.