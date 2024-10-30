Flying under the radar: Male eagle in the Avon Lake nest was Stripes all along

The mystery surrounding what happened to the Avon Lake eagle duo Stars and Stripes has finally been solved.

The male in the nest was Stripes all along.

This is according to eagle expert Cindy Duffala, who posted her findings in a private Facebook group for eagle watchers.

"I was able to get 100% confirmation tonight that the male IS Stripes!!" Duffala posted to the group.

Duffala said in the post that she spotted Stripes flying into the nest with a fish around 5:44 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Oct. 22, it was believed a new pair of eagles took over the eagle nest used by Stars and Stripes for the last decade in Avon Lake.

Avon Lake eagles' nest update

RELATED: Where have the Avon Lake eagles, Stars and Stripes, gone?

According to a separate Facebook post in the same group, Stars was spotted Sunday afternoon flying around before staying in the nest for a bit.

It is not clear whether Stars was actually missing or if she, too, had been here all along.

Stars of the Avon Lake eagles spotted, Stripes still missing

RELATED: Stars of the Avon Lake eagles spotted, Stripes still missing

You can watch a 24-hour livestream of the nest below: