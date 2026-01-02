Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Food change for students in Amherst Exempted Village Schools

The change takes effect Jan. 6.
AMHERST, Ohio — Starting Jan. 6, all K-12 students in the Amherst Exempted Village Schools will be able to eat breakfast for free.

The meal includes an entrée, two fruit choices and milk.

The district said it’s covering the costs through its nutrition services funds, which it points out is separate from the general fund.

The Cleveland Clinic says research shows children who eat breakfast have stronger focus, better memory, and improved academic performance.

