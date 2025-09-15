Forget text messages or phone calls - scammers are going back to the basics: sending letters through the mail

JEFFERSON VILLAGE, Ohio — It's back to the basics: scammers using an old-school approach to fraud. Mailing letters.

Unlike the typical text message or phone call scams, this one arrives in your mailbox, postage and all.

The fraudulent letter, appearing recently in the mailbox of an Ashtabula County resident, claims to be from "The Tax Processing Unit of the IRS," "The State of Ohio," and the "Ashtabula County Public Judgment Records."

It alleges that a homeowner failed to pay state taxes.

The letter then threatens to seize the homeowner's property unless they call a 1-800 number.

"So you have the state of Ohio and Ashtabula County Public Judgment Records — that is not a department that exists," Angie Maki-Cliff, Ashtabula County Treasurer, said.

Maki-Cliff told News 5 there are some telltale signs that people should notice to realize it's a fake letter.

"It mentioned the state and it mentioned the county — We don't co-mingle," Maki-Cliff said. "Your county taxes don't mingle with your state taxes. But someone who doesn't know that might fall victim to this letter."

The treasurer pointed out several other red flags that should alert recipients to the scam.

"If you're not receiving a letter that has letterhead from the Ashtabula County treasurer or the Ashtabula County prosecutor, make sure you're contacting our office," she said. "We don't have an 800 number and we're never going to ask you to pay via an 800 number."

Maki-Cliff is urging residents to verify any suspicious tax-related correspondence before taking action.

So who is behind it?

"When we dial it from a county phone, we are immediately disconnected," Maki-Cliff said.

News 5 also called the number listed on the scam letter, where we were greeted with music and then someone from "The Tax Club." The call ended quickly after that.

This isn't an isolated incident. Similar fraudulent letters have been circulating for years, with copies sent to taxpayers in New York state and other locations.

Officials recommend that anyone who receives a questionable tax-related letter should contact their county treasurer or sheriff's office directly to make sure it's real.