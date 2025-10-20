Former Avon Local Schools superintendent poised to return to old job

It might feel like déjà vu in Avon.

Former Superintendent Michael Laub is poised to return to the district he once led.

On Tuesday, the district’s Board of Education is expected to vote and approve a five-year contract that would bring Laub back starting next school year, with a salary of $173,000.

Laub is currently superintendent of North Royalton City Schools. A spokesperson there said staff and the community were notified last Friday that Laub will resign effective Aug. 1, 2026.

There had been discussion in North Royalton about Laub retiring and being rehired, with a meeting on that possibility scheduled for Thursday. That’s no longer happening.

Laub previously led Avon Schools from 2012 to 2021.

The Avon school board meeting is on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Michael Zalar is serving as Avon Local Schools’ interim superintendent.

When asked about his future professional plans, Zalar said, “I do not have any professional plans at this point. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Avon Schools and community this year and will evaluate my future plans this spring.”