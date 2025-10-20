Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former Avon Local Schools superintendent poised to return to old job

Michael Laub
North Royalton City Schools
Current North Royalton City Schools Superintendent Michael Laub is poised to return to his former position leading Avon Local Schools. Avon’s Board of Education members are expected to vote Tuesday night on approving his contract.
Michael Laub
Posted

It might feel like déjà vu in Avon.

Former Superintendent Michael Laub is poised to return to the district he once led.

On Tuesday, the district’s Board of Education is expected to vote and approve a five-year contract that would bring Laub back starting next school year, with a salary of $173,000.

Laub is currently superintendent of North Royalton City Schools. A spokesperson there said staff and the community were notified last Friday that Laub will resign effective Aug. 1, 2026.

There had been discussion in North Royalton about Laub retiring and being rehired, with a meeting on that possibility scheduled for Thursday. That’s no longer happening.

Laub previously led Avon Schools from 2012 to 2021.

The Avon school board meeting is on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Michael Zalar is serving as Avon Local Schools’ interim superintendent.

When asked about his future professional plans, Zalar said, “I do not have any professional plans at this point. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Avon Schools and community this year and will evaluate my future plans this spring.”

