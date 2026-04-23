Former Cleveland police officer arraigned after violating sex offender registration requirements

Former Cleveland Police Officer Matthew Piter, who was found guilty of gross sexual imposition in 2022, was arraigned Thursday after facing failure-to-register charges.

According to the court, Piter entered a not guilty plea.

A $5,000 bond was issued for Piter.

His first pretrial hearing is April 30.

Piter was arrested Monday following a "brief standoff" with officers from the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office.

According to a spokesperson from the sheriff's office, officers responded to West 152nd Street for a man who was making threats to law enforcement and government facilities.

Preliminary information indicated that the threats were called in to the Cleveland Division of Police Communications Center.

Investigators found his identity and that he was "non-compliant with registration requirements," tied to his status as a Tier 1 sex offender.

Former Cleveland cop arrested, charged with violating sex offender registration

RELATED: Former Cleveland police officer arrested, charged with violating sex offender registration requirements