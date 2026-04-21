Former Cleveland police officer arrested, charged with violating sex offender registration requirements

CLEVELAND — News 5 has learned that Matthew Piter, a former Cleveland Police Officer found guilty of gross sexual imposition in 2022, was arrested Monday evening following a "brief standoff," according to a spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department.

A News 5 viewer sent a photograph of Piter in handcuffs:

Bob Jones Matthew Piter was arrested April 20 on W. 152nd St. in Cleveland.

The spokesperson said law enforcement showed up to West 152nd Street for a man who was making threats to law enforcement and government facilities, and the preliminary information indicates the threats were called into the Cleveland Division of Police Communications Center.

Investigators determined the man’s identity and that Piter was "non-compliant with registration requirements," tied to his status as a Tier 1 sex offender.

He's been charged with failing to verify his current residence with the county sheriff's office.

Court documents state Piter will be arraigned on May 4.

The spokesperson said, "Additional charges related to the threats will be presented to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office for review."

In 2022, during a bench trial, a judge found Piter guilty of two counts of gross sexual imposition in connection with incidents involving two women in 2017 and 2019. Part of the judge's ruling included Piter having to register as a sex offender for 15 years.

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Piter's resignation took effect during the time of his trial.

Damon Maloney is a Cuyahoga County and We Follow Through anchor at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @DMaloneyTV, on Facebook DamonMaloneyTV or email him at Damon.Maloney@wews.com.