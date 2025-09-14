Former Congresswoman, Cleveland native Mary Rose Oakar, dies at 85

Former Congresswoman Mary Rose Oakar died at 85 years old on Saturday, according to a statement from her family.

Oakar, a Cleveland native, spent 16 years in Congress, serving as a trailblazer for women in politics, as she served at a time when only 18 out of 535 members were women. She was the first democratic woman from Ohio to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives.

She worked for inclusion in medical research, funding for mammograms, and collaborated across party lines to create a group of bipartisan women legislators.

In addition to advocating for women's health, Oakar also fought for senior citizens, serving on the House Select Committee on Aging.

Oakar played a hand in Cleveland's development, as she played a key role in bringing the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to her hometown. She also championed projects such as the Franciscan Village of Our Lady of Angels, bringing affordable housing to seniors. She was an advocate for lakefront development and NASA Glenn as well.

Before her time in Congress, she began her career as a teacher at Lourdes Academy, her alma mater. She then served on Cleveland City Council from 1977 to 1993.

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon, and the family is asking for privacy at this time.