Former East Cleveland commander facing 11 charges for 2 unreported pursuits

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — A former East Cleveland police commander said he never meant to mislead officers about his role in two pursuits that led to crashes.

Larry McDonald was on trial Wednesday for what prosecutors said were two crashes and cover-ups.

McDonald took the witness stand and defended himself against 11 charges, including tampering, obstruction and dereliction of duty.

What happened

In March of 2022, McDonald failed to tell other officers that he was involved in a pursuit that ended in a crash that killed a 20-year-old man in Euclid.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. near Euclid Avenue and Chardon Road. It was unclear what led up to the crash at the time. The car totaled at least four vehicles and damaged another eight at a car dealership lot after slamming into a row of iron and concrete fence posts along Euclid Avenue. The impact sent the car airborne, smashing into and destroying an RTA bus shelter.

One dead after car crashes through Euclid dealership, bus shelter

RELATED: One dead after car crashes through Euclid dealership, bus shelter

McDonald resigned from the East Cleveland Police Department in 2023 after investigators said he failed to report another pursuit in Cleveland that ended in a crash in March of that year.

RELATED: Former East Cleveland Police sergeant charged in connection with deadly crash

In regards to both crashes, McDonald said he was not trying to mislead officers when denying his involvement and said he was "freaking out" after the Euclid crash specifically.

McDonald also said that during the Cleveland crash he was already making a U-turn and had not seen the crash.