Former East Cleveland official facing charges for alleged embezzlement

Another former East Cleveland city official is facing charges.
An ex-deputy clerk of the East Cleveland Municipal Court for more than a decade. For at least two of those years, he is accused of embezzling more than $10,000, according to court documents.
The money allegedly came from fees that landlords paid to file complaints for forcible entries and detainers.
The former city official is charged with federal program theft.
