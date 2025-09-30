Former East Cleveland Police Investigator Kyle Wood gets prison time

Judge Sherrie Miday sentenced former East Cleveland Police Investigator Kyle Wood to one year in prison at a hearing on Tuesday morning.

Last month, Wood pleaded guilty to attempted obstructing justice, falsification, telecommunications fraud, two counts of assault, interfering with civil rights and two counts of dereliction of duty.

As part of the sentencing, the obstruction charge was dropped. Each charge held a specific amount of time, but he was sentenced to serve the time concurrently.

Wood's defense requested one month to report to jail, but the judge denied the request, and he was taken there after the hearing concluded.

RELATED: Former East Cleveland police investigator pleads guilty to felony charges

The charges stem from four incidents between November 2021 and July 2022, according to court records.

In two of the cases, prosecutors accused Wood of crashing into fleeing drivers, lying about it, and assaulting the men even though investigators said they were not resisting arrest.

East Cleveland Police initially suspended and then terminated Wood's employment following his indictment in 2022.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Wood agreed to permanently surrender his police officer certification.