Former football player honoring teacher's cancer fight in Meadows Turkey Bowl

What started as a backyard game has turned into a meaningful fundraiser over the past 30 years.

Each year, the Meadows Turkey Bowl raises money to support families affected by cancer, and this year, a former player will be playing on behalf of a local man battling the disease.

Paul Muklewicz, or Coach Muk, teaches math and helps coach football at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy. He has been diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

After hearing Muklewicz's story, former Northwestern football player Joel Belding decided to play in this year's Meadows Turkey Bowl while wearing a "4 Muk" shirt.

"I mean, this is ... so much more than just people going out and playing football. I mean, that's kind of where it started. But I mean, at the end of the day, it's that that's that's that's, you know, probably one of the lesser important things," Belding said. "The most important thing is, you know, trying to trying to raise money, trying to do good and trying to, you know, find a way to help people."

Belding has spent the better part of this year raising money for the bowl. Last year was Belding's first time playing in it, and this year, he is a team captain.

Muklewicz said it has been amazing to see the support ahead of the game.

"I just, you know, joyful just to get to be a part of it and then to get to meet Joel, super super cool," Muklewicz said. "We share a background in college football. He's an offensive line, and I'm a quarterback, so like us quarterbacks, we need guys like Joel, right? Always have."

Muklewicz was diagnosed in July, and doctors have told him it is inoperable and incurable, yet he continues to fight.

The 44-year-old has continued to coach and teach despite his battle, saying he refuses to stop doing what he was created to do.

The tournament-style bowl will take place at 8 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.