Former Parma dance teacher pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

CLEVELAND — Desmond Beasley, the 36-year-old former dance teacher accused of sexually assaulting his students, has pleaded guilty to multiple charges for assaults that happened between 2013 and 2017 while working at a dance studio in Parma.

According to authorities, Beasley texted and used social media to send sexually explicit photos and chats to minors. Investigators said they found child pornography in Beasley’s email account in February 2021.

They said he also used his photography career to lure victims into taking inappropriate photos. Some of those photos were taken while the victims were minors.

He was arrested last year by the U.S. Marshals Service and faced dozens of charges.

Court records show Beasley has pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Disseminating matter harmful to juveniles - two counts

Gross sexual imposition - two counts

Rape - two counts

Attempted rape - one count

Gross sexual battery - two counts

Illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance - one count

Pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor - one count

The remaining counts were nolled, meaning the court won't pursue them.

He will be sentenced on March 30 in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

RELATED: Former Cuyahoga County dance teacher charged with sexually assaulting students

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.