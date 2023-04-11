Four injured after crash; 1yo and 2yo in critical condition

CLEVELAND — A 1-year-old and a 2-year-old in critical condition are among the parties injured after two cars were involved in a crash near the 3000 block of E. 116th Street, according to Cleveland police.

A 25-year-old woman is reported to have broken bones sustained during the crash and was transported to University Hospital.

A 40-year-old man, whose condition and injuries are unknown, was also transported to University Hospital.

The children were transported to Rainbow Babies and Children Hospital.

No further information has been provided.

