Four minors transported to hospital after police pursuit in Shaker Heights

Multiple juveniles were transported to Rainbow Baby and Children's Hospital Sunday after a police pursuit in Shaker Heights, according to the Shaker Heights Police Department.

Officers said they were alerted by their surveillance system that a Toyota Camry with an Arizona license plate had been reported stolen in Cleveland and was in the Cleveland Heights area traveling toward Shaker Heights.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it rapidly fled from the Shaker Heights officers, police said.

Authorities said witnesses notified officers that the driver of the vehicle lost control on South Woodland Road near Parkland Road and landed on its side on a lawn on South Park Boulevard.

Emergency Medical Services were called to the scene, and four minors were transported to the hospital, police said.

