Francesca is Cleveland Animal Protective League's Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Francesca:

Francesca is a lovely 9-month-old Hound Mix who is looking for her forever home. This sweet 45-pound girl came to the APL after she was abandoned. While she was nervous when she first arrived, she realized that she has friends at the shelter and her happy wiggly self has come out. Francesca is a great dog who could fit in so well with many families. If you think she could be a match for you, come to the APL and meet her today!

Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

