Francesca is the Cleveland Animal Protective League Pet of the Week

In an effort to support pet adoption, News 5 partners with the Cleveland Animal Protective League to bring our viewers the Pet of the Week!

Meet Francesca:

Francesca is a 30 lb. Pit Bull Mix who is just as cute as can be. At approximately 8 months old, she still has that exuberant puppy energy that is simply a joy to be around. She loves everyone she meets and has gorgeous tan fur that is so shiny it is nearly iridescent! Francesca came to us with a head wound and received treatment through our clinic. Now that she is doing well, she is ready to find herself a family of her own that will give her all the attention she deserves.



Now is a good time to visit your local shelter. As adoptions decrease, there are a lot of furry friends looking for a good home.

Cleveland APL

Find out more about Francesca and the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.