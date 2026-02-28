Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Free healthcare clinic available in Cleveland this weekend

The clinic is open both Saturday and Sunday at 2075 Stokes Blvd. in Cleveland
This weekend, a free healthcare clinic is available in Cleveland for those in need.

The clinic is first-come, first-served and located at John Hay High School.

Remote Area Medical is hosting the clinic and offering services such as eye exams, general medical exams, women's health exams and more.

The parking lot opened around midnight on Friday, and doors opened at 6 a.m. on Saturday. The clinic closes when capacity is reached.

Sunday's clinic is abbreviated, and Remote Area Medical recommends that patients arrive as early as possible.

No insurance or ID is needed to receive care at the clinic.

For more information, click here.

