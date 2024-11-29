Friends, family of BGSU student killed in drunk driving crash gather for 3rd annual memorial turkey trot

The DRW Family Foundation held its third annual turkey trot this week to honor David Ryan Walker, a Bowling Green State University Student who died in a car crash in 2022.

Walker, 20, was a junior at BGSU and was heading home after attending a Cleveland Guardians game with several friends when a drunk driver struck the vehicle in which he was a passenger.

The annual turkey trot is a way for the foundation to remember and honor his life and give back to the community while at the same time raising awareness for preventable crashes.

The turkey trot took place Thursday morning at the Firelands School Campus, 10643 Vermilion Road, Oberlin.

Members of the National Honor Society worked together to make 110 goodie bags for the runners at this year's event— their work helped "tremendously," the family said.

Walker's family sent us the following statement about this year's event:

"Our deepest gratitude to everyone for your selfless contributions, for your presence at the pre-Thanksgiving basket raffle and this cold, cold morning at Ryan's 3rd annual Turkey Trot. What a testament of your commitment to drive change, to help ensure that a 100% preventable crime is realized.



The DRW Forever Falcon Foundation exceeded their financial goal because of your generosity, but most importantly, your generosity in giving of your selves, your kindness and compassion comforts our hearts and strengthen us to continue to honor the memory of Ryan and including all who have been impacted by drunk driving.



We cannont say enough, but in short, thanks for changing our 'Thanksgrieving' into Thanksgiving!"

You can watch coverage of last year's event in the player below:

