Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Frost returns to Cleveland Botanical Garden

The annual holiday event is back with more immersive and enchanting displays.
Frost is now open at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. The indoor/outdoor event features lights, themed rooms, and dozens of plants.
Frost returns to Cleveland Botanical Garden
Posted

CLEVELAND — A holiday tradition has returned to Northeast Ohio.

Frost is now open at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. The indoor/outdoor event features lights, themed rooms, and dozens of plants.

The event celebrates the winter season, and this year, even more plants have been added to the display with a new storybook trail to help guide you. Other wintertime activities like gingerbread houses, Christmas trees and more are on display.

Several other events are happening alongside Frost, like live music and the upcoming Krampusnacht.

For tickets and times for Frost and other events, click here to visit the Cleveland Botanical Garden website.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.