Frost returns to Cleveland Botanical Garden

CLEVELAND — A holiday tradition has returned to Northeast Ohio.

Frost is now open at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. The indoor/outdoor event features lights, themed rooms, and dozens of plants.

The event celebrates the winter season, and this year, even more plants have been added to the display with a new storybook trail to help guide you. Other wintertime activities like gingerbread houses, Christmas trees and more are on display.

Several other events are happening alongside Frost, like live music and the upcoming Krampusnacht.

For tickets and times for Frost and other events, click here to visit the Cleveland Botanical Garden website.