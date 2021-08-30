Fugitive of the Week: Edward Majors of Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force "Fugitive of the Week" is 24-year-old Edward Majors. He is wanted for violating a court order by cutting off his ankle monitor.

The US Marshals Service said Majors is charged with aggravated menacing by stalking out of Cuyahoga County.

Majors is 6-foot-tall and weighs 190 pounds. His last address was in the 440 block of Woburn Avenue in Cleveland.

Authorities said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about Majors' whereabouts is urged to call the US Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED. Tips can be anonymous and reward money is available

