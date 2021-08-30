Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fugitive of the Week: Edward Majors of Cleveland

Considered 'armed and dangerous'
items.[0].image.alt
US Marshals Service
Edward Majors FOTW.jpg
Posted at 1:45 PM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 13:45:45-04

CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force "Fugitive of the Week" is 24-year-old Edward Majors. He is wanted for violating a court order by cutting off his ankle monitor.

The US Marshals Service said Majors is charged with aggravated menacing by stalking out of Cuyahoga County.

Majors is 6-foot-tall and weighs 190 pounds. His last address was in the 440 block of Woburn Avenue in Cleveland.

Authorities said he should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about Majors' whereabouts is urged to call the US Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED. Tips can be anonymous and reward money is available

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.