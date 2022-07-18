Fugitive of the Week: Jesse Fury of Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force “Fugitive of the Week” is 35-year-old Jesse Fury. He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for fleeing, weapons violations and drug trafficking.

Fury is 5 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. His last known whereabouts were in Cleveland.

He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

Anyone with information concerning Fury is encouraged to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-492-6833.

