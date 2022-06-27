CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force ``Fugitive of the Week” is 39-year-old Ronald Smith. He is wanted for conspiracy to distribute and possess a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and possess and train a dog for purposes of animal fighting.

The US Marshals Service said there were a number of dogs seized from locations in Akron with which Smith is associated. He is also suspected of playing a role in a dog fighting ring.

Smith is described by authorities as standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing around 220 pounds. His last known whereabouts were in the Cleveland and Akron areas.

Anyone with information about Smith’s location is urged to call the US Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED. Tips can be anonymous.

