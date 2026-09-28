Fugitive wanted in shooting death of 10-year-old boy in Cleveland; reward offered

CLEVELAND — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the public's help finding 34-year-old Khalif Muhammed. He is wanted in connection with the shooting death of 10-year-old Kaden Coleman.

Watch the full video below:

Fugitive wanted in connection with 2025 murder of 10-year-old in Cleveland

Muhammed has been wanted since February 2025 for his alleged involvement in Kaden's death. He is wanted by the Cleveland Division of Police and the United States Marshals Service for aggravated murder. He is also wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

On Feb. 7, 2025, Kaden was shot inside a vehicle on East 147th Street in Cleveland. Police said the boy's mother was in the driver's seat. Her friend, also in the car, was the one being targeted. Kaden was caught in the crossfire.

Deputy U.S. Marshal Vinny Piccoli said Muhammed and a co-defendant opened fire on the vehicle.

"Khalif Muhammed and his co-defendants Jeffrey Grant had an issue with another individual in the 3000 block of East 147th Street in Cleveland, and they decided to approach this individual and started shooting at him. They both were firing their weapons. Kaden Coleman was sitting in the vehicle and was struck by gunfire which ultimately resulted in his death," Piccoli said.

Two other individuals involved have been arrested, charged and sentenced to prison. Muhammed has managed to elude capture.

Piccoli said it is only a matter of time before Muhammed is caught and urged him to turn himself in.

"The biggest, the best thing Khalif can do is get ahead of it and turn himself in. If he does see this, you know, this interview and he knows he's wanted, he's going to see the media post. He's gonna see himself on social media," Piccoli said.

Muhammed is described as a black male, standing 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 140 pounds. He is known to be in the Cleveland area.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to Muhammed's arrest. Tipsters can remain anonymous. If you have any information in reference to Khalif Muhammed, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED.