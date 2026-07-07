Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Rittman officer Scott Ries

A time and date have been set for the funeral of Sgt. Scott Ries, the Rittman police officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 5.

Calling hours are on Thursday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Northside Christian Church, 7615 Ridge Road, Wadsworth.

The funeral will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at the same location.

Ries died Sunday after being shot by a man who authorities believe killed a woman and her 13-year-old daughter. Four other deputies from the Medina County Sheriff's Office were also shot, as well as a K-9 from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH:

Team Coverage: Rittman officer death

RELATED: Rittman police officer among 4 dead in Wayne County