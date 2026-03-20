Gas prices spike, and your local schools are paying the price

CLEVELAND — Rising gas prices aren’t just impacting families at the pump. They’re also putting pressure on local school districts already facing financial challenges.

School leaders say transportation costs have become a major concern, as buses travel thousands of miles each month to ensure students get to and from school safely.

In Avon Lake, district officials say the rising cost of fuel is adding up quickly. The district operates a fleet of 34 buses, many of which run on diesel fuel, now approaching $5 per gallon in Ohio, according to AAA.

While many districts budget for unexpected expenses, officials say spikes like this still place a significant strain on budgets.

Despite the rising costs, school leaders emphasize that transportation remains a top priority.

“The most important thing is our kids and making sure they get to school,” said Ned Lauver, director of operations for Avon Lake City School District. “The buses have to run no matter what. You factor that into your long-range forecast and try to manage those costs over time.”

To help offset expenses, the district is exploring adding more gasoline-powered buses to its fleet.

Nearby in Vermilion, the district operates 11 diesel buses, eight gas-powered buses, and three vans. Together, those vehicles travel more than 30,000 miles each month.

District leaders there share similar concerns, especially about the long-term impact of rising diesel prices.

“The real worry, honestly, especially with the price of diesel, is this sharp increase,” said Wes Weaver, the superintendent of Vermilion Local Schools. “These things tend to have a long tail. They don’t go down very quickly, and they last a long time.”

As fuel prices remain high, district leaders say they are being forced to stretch every dollar, all while ensuring students continue to get to school safely and reliably.