Get ready for construction in Streetsboro

STREETSBORO, Ohio — The mayor of Streetsboro said work at the intersection of Route 14 and Route 43 could begin any time now.

When a News 5 crew drove through area early Monday morning, cones or construction workers were not present at the site, but when work begins, Mayor Glenn Broska said it is sure to be a mess.

The planned nine-month project will involve removing and replacing 10 lanes of traffic.

The repaving project will expand beyond the intersection. Along Route 14, the construction project will extend from the Ohio Turnpike to the intersection.

On Route 43, repaving will take place from Market Square Drive to Twin Lakes.

This is the first time either road has been paved in 20 years.

This is so much more than rebuilding a roadway. This is the beginning of the construction of downtown Streetsboro.

In January, a new city hall opened beside a new fire station and splash pad.

A gazebo and an inclusive playground are on the way to the area as well.

"You'll have city hall," Broska told News 5 in January. "The center oval where we can gave art in the park, a gazebo and little concerts and get togethers."

The goal is to wrap up this project by January of next year.

Regarding a detour, Broska told News 5 he recommends using the turnpike while crews complete the project.