Golf carts now allowed on city streets in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland City Council has approved new legislation that sets rules for the use of vehicles, such as golf carts, on city streets.

The measure, which was approved Monday night, sets speed, safety, and registration requirements for small vehicles that can travel up to 20 miles per hour and weigh less than 3,000 pounds. Golf carts will be allowed on streets with speed limits of 35 miles per hour or below, but only when used for business purposes. Rentals or personal use are not allowed under this legislation.

Drivers will need to have their vehicles titled and registered, pass a $150 annual inspection, and meet some other safety standards. Violations could result in a minor misdemeanor and a fine.

This legislation was prompted by The Golf Cart Girl CLE, which aims to utilize the vehicles for short-distance rideshare and tourism services in Downtown Cleveland.

The company is owned by Cleveland locals Chris and Brittany Taylor. Brittany is a disabled veteran and took note of how difficult the walk was on Browns game days for her, the elderly, and other people living with disabilities.

"That's a really long walk for them to get from Lakeside to the Browns stadium," she said. "The city didn't offer anything to help them get from point A to point B."

The couple began collaborating with the city in 2023 to pass legislation that would allow them to operate four golf carts.

The golf carts are top of the line, can sit six people, include seatbelts, backup cameras, lights, and more.

Each is state and county-certified.

The Golf Cart Girl CLE is focused on getting people to places where cars and other vehicles can't. They are also expanding those services to include local tours.

"We just try to hit everything that makes Cleveland Cleveland," Chris Taylor said. "Everything that is Instagram worthy. Everything that is photo-worthy. We have a really good time doing that."

The couple plans to be at every major Cleveland event, including concerts, sports games, and more, to make the city more accessible for everyone.

"Downtown Cleveland is very small, but it feels very disconnected," Taylor said. "It's kind of hard if you're ADA or have limited mobility. I think our first-year goal is to get out there and show folks that we are Cleveland proud, and we just want to help folks."

For more information on The Golf Cart Girl CLE, click here.