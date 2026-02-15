Golf Show and The National Franchise Show take over IX Center in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Even though the IX Center plans to close its doors in a few months, there are still several events planned to take place at the center.

This weekend, not one, but two events teed off at the convention center. Upstairs, golf enthusiasts filed in to see all the latest gear and golf destinations. They could even take a swing at winning some prize money with the long drive and long putt challenge.

The lower level of the IX Center was reserved for the business-minded folks. The National Franchise Show connected those looking to become their own boss with companies and business experts.

Both shows had a strong turnout across the weekend.

"You want to think spring," Scott McGorty, the IX Center's Director of Sales and Marketing, said. "You want to think summer. You want to think ahead to new opportunities. This is the place to be for that. We are excited to be welcoming thousands of people from Northeast Ohio to come on out to these shows this weekend."

The Golf Show runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The National Franchise Show runs Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The IX Center will next welcome the Auto Show. The Auto Show opens Friday, Feb. 20 and runs until 4 p.m.