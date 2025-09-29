Good Samaritan, first responders save life of man who collapsed at Akron Marathon

AKRON, Ohio — After a man collapsed at the Akron Marathon late Saturday morning, a good Samaritan, Akron firefighters and members of the Summa Health Medical Team stepped in to help, saving his life.

It happened around 11:35 a.m. near the finish line.

The good Samaritan stepped in and administered chest compressions to the man until the first responders arrived and took over, providing first aid.

Benjamin Proudfoot, with 330ToGo, told News 5 that crews were rushing to help the man.

"Specific shout out to the man in the white shirt that was giving chest compressions before the AED arrived," Proudfoot said. "This took place in front of hundreds of spectators. Folks truly watched a life being saved in real time, and it shook up a lot of people."

While the man's condition is currently unknown, we've been told that he's recovering at the hopsital.