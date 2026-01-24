Gov. DeWine declares state of emergency for Ohio amid winter storm

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency for Ohio Saturday afternoon amid extreme cold temperatures and a major winter storm set to pass through the state.

The proclamation, which includes DeWine's directive, states that state agencies, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, and the Ohio Department of Transportation, will provide additional resources and support local communities as needed.

According to DeWine, it also directs the Ohio Department of Administrative Services to suspend normal state purchasing requirements to obtain any necessary resources or supplies to protect the health, safety, and welfare of Ohioans.

"I continue to encourage everyone to stay home this weekend unless it's absolutely necessary to be out," said DeWine in a statement. "We're expecting the roads to be treacherous in some places, and if you crash, first responders may not be able to get to you quickly."

This announcement comes as parts of Northeast Ohio have been dealing with a salt shortage.

Regional salt shortage continues in this part of Ohio

Air temperatures were below zero Saturday morning for the first time in about a year, and this dangerous cold is the first ingredient needed for a massive winter storm. Our first BIG area-wide snowstorm of the season arrives tonight.

Power of 5 has a timeline for the winter storm in Northeast Ohio