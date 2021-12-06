Governor Dewine to announce millions of dollars in grant money to combat violent crime

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday Governor Mike Dewine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted plan to announce hundreds of millions of dollars in grant funding to fight violent crime in Ohio.

The money will go to law enforcement and other first-responder agencies, specifically focusing on recruiting and wellness resources — both are areas that local police departments are struggling with right now.

This is coming as the nation is still seeing the troubling continuous rise in crime that began when the pandemic took the world by surprise in March of 2020. Along with that rise in crime, first responders are struggling.

Northeast Ohio isn't exempt from the trends; Akron and Cleveland are seeing the highest number of homicides in a decade this year.

There's also been a surge in the number of police officers killed in the line of duty this year.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness says more law enforcement officers die by suicide than in the line of duty, and reports of depression, PTSD and burnout are higher than the general public. Part of that burnout is due to a lack of employees, with a significant increase in officers retiring or resigning between 2020 and 2021.

News 5 told you how several police departments in Northeast Ohio are having a hard time recruiting new officers - including Cleveland, East Cleveland, Akron, Mentor, Cleveland Heights and even the lake county sheriff's office.

Starting Monday, state officials will begin directing millions in grant dollars to fight the rise in violent crime.

Part of the funding will also go towards enhancing wellness resources - specifically for peace officers, firefighters and EMS.

Lastly, funding will be put towards recruiting the next generation of first responders.

Governor DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Husted plan to make the announcement at 2:30 p.m. this afternoon at the state capitol in Columbus.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.