Graphic details revealed in case of Macedonia man accused of child sex crimes

AKRON — A Macedonia man indicted on nearly two dozen child sex crime charges appeared before a judge in Summit County Common Pleas court on Thursday.

Bill Lupica was arrested last Friday at his home on Apache Run where the prosecutor says was a daycare.

Lupica will stay in the Summit County jail until a bond hearing next week.

He appeared in court for the first time, today by video, for what was thought to be an arraignment, which didn’t happen.

The prosecutor gave the judge a snapshot of some evidence in the case in an effort to keep Lupica from going home, saying he is a substantial risk to children who live in his community.

Lupica is accused of preying on children from his community.

News 5 Investigators uncovered a 21 count secret indictment against Lupica Tuesday that include charges of rape, gross sexual imposition and child pornography.

The prosecutor told the judge the rape counts involve multiple children under the age of five.

The prosecutor also says a large number of images of children, both nude and in sex acts, were found on Lupica’s phone.

“He not only merely possessed these, but he was the individual who photographed those children in those states. And during the investigation, it was determined there was secret cameras throughout the house that were utilized for this purpose,” said Jonathan Baumoel, prosecutor for Summit County.

The prosecutor also revealed concerns about Lupica being a flight risk saying he has the financial means to flee and stay hidden.

All of this will again be brought up next Tuesday at a bond hearing.

