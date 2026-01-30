Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts 13  Closings/Delays
NewsLocal News

Actions

Great Big Home and Garden Show kicks off at I-X Center

Final year of the show at the iconic facility before it closes to the public
download.jpeg
News 5 Cleveland
download.jpeg
Posted

CLEVELAND — If you've been dreaming of doing a home makeover but need some inspiration, the annual Great Big Home and Garden Show opens today at the I-X Center.

The event runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 8 and will be the last time the show is at the I-X center, which is set close as a public venue.

From tiny homes to themed gardens and Kids World, this year's show offers a great variety.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Children under 5 are free.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Last year, city officials announced that the I-X Center will be leased to a Fortune 100 company and would no longer be used for trade shows.

WATCH:

I-X Center's days as an exhibition space coming to an end

RELATED: I-X Center's days as an exhibition space coming to an end in deal approved by Cleveland City Council

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.