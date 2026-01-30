Great Big Home and Garden Show kicks off at I-X Center

CLEVELAND — If you've been dreaming of doing a home makeover but need some inspiration, the annual Great Big Home and Garden Show opens today at the I-X Center.

The event runs from Jan. 30 to Feb. 8 and will be the last time the show is at the I-X center, which is set close as a public venue.

From tiny homes to themed gardens and Kids World, this year's show offers a great variety.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Children under 5 are free.

Last year, city officials announced that the I-X Center will be leased to a Fortune 100 company and would no longer be used for trade shows.

