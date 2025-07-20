Great Lakes Medieval Faire & Marketplace now open in Ashtabula County

ASHTABULA CO., Ohio — The Great Lakes Medieval Faire and Marketplace is now open in Ashtabula County.

Guests can step into the magical, whimsical world of Avaloch, a place filled with royalty, pirates, fairies and more.

There are also performances throughout the day, including jousting. If you want to become a medieval maid or a pirate, you can shop from dozens of vendors who can help transform you into just that.

Performers said they want everyone leaving the Kingdom of Avaloch feeling a little bit more magical.

"I think our faire is a little different than most," performer Madame Mayor said. "We have the magic factor. We are home. We are family. We are welcoming."

The Great Lakes Medieval Faire is open now until Aug. 17.