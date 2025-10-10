Grocery bus in Summit County rolling out to help people living in food deserts

AKRON, Ohio — According to Summit County Public Health, about 30,000 residents live in food deserts, areas with high poverty that also lack access to large grocery stores. Most of those locations are in Akron and southern Barberton.

But a nonprofit, Summit Fresh Mobile Market, has come up with a way to bring food to people in those neighborhoods with a big, green grocery bus that gets rolling on Saturday.

The grocery store on wheels makes its first stop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Reach Opportunity Center on West Crosier Street in the Summit Lake neighborhood. Mayor Shammas Malik will be on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

"It's a grocery store that goes into food deserts in certain areas of Summit County that are underserved, that don't have access to fresh groceries," said Gina Krieger, the board president of Summit Fresh Mobile Market.

Krieger said there are different aspects of food insecurity, including those who struggle to afford the cost of food. However, she emphasized that another segment has available funds, but accessibility is lacking.

"If you come to me, I'll pay for it. I just can't get it," Kreiger explained. "The agency to say, I just want to be able to walk up and down the aisle and shop, and I don't have that access. If you come to my neighborhood, I can do that."

Inside the truck, you'll find bread, ice cream, eggs, lunch meat, chicken, hamburgers, breakfast foods, snacks and a variety of meals.

There is also a large selection of fresh produce. Krieger said many of the fruits and vegetables are donated, and about 50% of the produce is organic.

While the food is not free, Krieger said the prices are significantly reduced compared to what consumers would pay at grocery stores.

"There are things that are half— 50% less— there are things that are 75% less," she said.

Summit Fresh Mobile Market will set up in various food desert communities in Summit County every Monday and Saturday.

Open M, which operates a pantry in the Summit Lake Neighborhood, is partnering with the mobile market.

CEO Julie Carnel said Open M will store food in its pantry when the truck is not in use.

"I'm very proud to partner with them. I think that that they're doing an amazing job starting this and trying to hit as many food deserts as they can," Carneal said.

Summit Fresh Mobile Market is funded through a combination of private and corporate donations, along with grants.