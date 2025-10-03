Guardians Agree to terms with Perez, Antunez on Minor League deals

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with left-handed pitcher Steven Perez and outfielder Wuilfredo Antunez on minor league contracts that include non-roster invitations to Spring Training Camp.

In 2025, Antunez played for both High-A Lake County and AA Akron. The 23-year-old from Rio Tucani, Venezuela, finished 2025 first among organizational leaders in OPS, and along the way batted .275 in 382 plate appearances with 18 home runs in 101 games. He is expected to play in the upcoming 2025 Arizona Fall League.

Perez, who also played for both the Captains and RubberDucks in 2025, had a combined ERA of 1.83 in 39 relief appearances. The 24-year-old also recorded 70 strikeouts and four saves in 69.0 innings pitched.

Guardians prospects participating in the AFL will begin play on Oct. 7.