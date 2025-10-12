Hale Farm and Village celebrates final day of Harvest Festival

BATH, Ohio — Hale Farm and Village is celebrating the fall season the old-fashioned way.

Sunday is the final day of its Harvest Festival, a family-friendly event featuring all the classic fall activities. Families can walk through a pumpkin patch or take a wagon ride. Johnny Appleseed is also making a special appearance.

All events are done from the perspective of the 19th century, and demonstrations happen throughout the day, highlighting what life was like back then. For the Harvest Festival, guests get a look at how fall recipes, like apple butter and apple fritters, were made.

The farm wants to help families unplug and learn something new.

"I've found that so many kids just don't have a concept of what happened before there were Targets or Walmarts to go and get their food and things that they might need," Julie Moretuzzo, Associate Director of Public Programming, said. "Here is just a chance to truly take a step back in time."

Harvest Festival runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are required to get into the event. It's $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 8 to 12.

If you miss out on this event, Hale Farm and Village have other events coming up. During Oct. 18 and 19, the farm will host a buy-one, get-one-free event for tickets. On Oct. 28, the farm will host a trick-or-treat event for families from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. An adults-only event will take place in the evening.