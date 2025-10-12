Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Hale Farm and Village celebrates final day of Harvest Festival

The family-friendly event celebrates the fall season the old-fashioned way with a pumpkin patch, wagon rides and more.
Hale Farm and Village celebrates final day of Harvest Festival
hale farm and village.jpg
Posted

BATH, Ohio — Hale Farm and Village is celebrating the fall season the old-fashioned way.

Sunday is the final day of its Harvest Festival, a family-friendly event featuring all the classic fall activities. Families can walk through a pumpkin patch or take a wagon ride. Johnny Appleseed is also making a special appearance.

All events are done from the perspective of the 19th century, and demonstrations happen throughout the day, highlighting what life was like back then. For the Harvest Festival, guests get a look at how fall recipes, like apple butter and apple fritters, were made.

The farm wants to help families unplug and learn something new.

"I've found that so many kids just don't have a concept of what happened before there were Targets or Walmarts to go and get their food and things that they might need," Julie Moretuzzo, Associate Director of Public Programming, said. "Here is just a chance to truly take a step back in time."

Harvest Festival runs Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are required to get into the event. It's $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 8 to 12.

If you miss out on this event, Hale Farm and Village have other events coming up. During Oct. 18 and 19, the farm will host a buy-one, get-one-free event for tickets. On Oct. 28, the farm will host a trick-or-treat event for families from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. An adults-only event will take place in the evening.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.