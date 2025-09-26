HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Ashtabula Harbor lift bridge turns 100

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Usually, when a news organization is reporting on infrastructure such as a bridge, it's because of deteriorating conditions.

Not this time.

At 100 years old, the Ashtabula Lift Bridge continues to serve the community as both a functional piece of infrastructure and a beloved tourist attraction. The bridge is one of only two remaining lift bridges for cars in Ohio.

A centennial celebration is scheduled for the bridge on Oct. 9, starting at 5 p.m. at Ashtabula Harbor.

"It's part of the harbor history here," Brian Hubbard, a board member at the Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum, said.

The bridge was built in 1925 for $179,000. The Strauss bascule bridge helps transport drivers over the Ashtabula River on Ohio State Route 531.

Ashtabula County District Library Historical photograph of the Ashtabula Lift Bridge in 1940.

Hubbard explained to News 5 that the engineering marvel operates through a carefully balanced system controlled by two 75-horsepower electric motors with assistance from a 480-ton counterweight.

"You kind of listen to the gears, you listen to different parts of the bridge and how it's acting," Jacob Bissett, the bridge operator, said.

The bridge was restored from 1985-1987 for $5.2 million. Other than that and routine maintenance, the bridge has remained largely unchanged from its original design.

During summer months, the bridge rises every half hour to allow boat traffic through the harbor, creating a routine that locals have grown accustomed to over the decades.

Ashtabula County District Library Historical photograph from 1961 of the Ashtabula Lift Bridge.

"If you grew up here or you live here, you're used to the cycles of the bridge," Hubbard said. "If you're in a rush to get somewhere and you need to get through this area, you might alter your route to go around the lifting times."

The bridge has become a significant draw for tourists from across the country and internationally.

"We've had people from Germany, Finland," Bissett said. "People just like big things doing cool stuff."

T-shirts commemorating the bridge's centennial celebration can be purchased at the Ashtabula Maritime and Surface Transportation Museum.