Hate self-checkout? Walmart expanding staffed registers in Avon

AVON — Shoppers who visit Walmart in Avon will soon notice some changes. The store is expanding the number of staffed registers from 4 to 16.

I got a tip about the change and reached out to Walmart to ask what's behind the decision and whether theft was a factor.

A company spokesperson told me the Avon location is undergoing a transformation, and adding traditional checkout lanes will let associates offer more personalized and efficient service.

If you prefer to scan your own items, self-checkout will still be available.

Walmart said the traditional registers should all be installed by the end of the month.