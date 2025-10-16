Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hate self-checkout? Walmart expanding staffed registers in Avon

News 5 Cleveland
Walmart says its location in Avon is undergoing a transformation which includes expanding the number of staffed registers.
AVON — Shoppers who visit Walmart in Avon will soon notice some changes. The store is expanding the number of staffed registers from 4 to 16.

I got a tip about the change and reached out to Walmart to ask what's behind the decision and whether theft was a factor.

Walmart in Avon is expanding the number of staffed registers from 4 to 16. The company said it's part of an effort to improve the customer experience.

A company spokesperson told me the Avon location is undergoing a transformation, and adding traditional checkout lanes will let associates offer more personalized and efficient service.

If you prefer to scan your own items, self-checkout will still be available.

Walmart said the traditional registers should all be installed by the end of the month.

