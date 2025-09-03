Have a favorite library in Ohio? This woman is trying to visit all of Ohio's 251 public libraries.

STOW, Ohio — A librarian has turned visiting libraries into her own adventure series, collecting library cards from 189 of Ohio's 251 public libraries.

Christina Getrost, the teen librarian at the Stow-Munroe Falls Public Library, is committed to visiting all of Ohio's libraries and signing up for a library card.

"The last several years, especially since the pandemic, I've made it my official hobby," Getrost said.

Ohio has 251 public library systems with 481 branch locations, for a total of 732 library outlets.

Gestrost told News 5 she started the collection probably about 20 years ago.

Her treasure hunt requires careful planning.

"So I had to make myself a map," Getrost said.

Gretrost has written in pencil the libraries she has left to visit.

Fellow librarian Tristan Bryant has watched Getrost's dedication firsthand.

"She'll be planning a trip to go out somewhere and she's telling me oh and while I'm out there I can go to this county library and this city library," Bryant said. "She'll make a zig-zag path to wherever she needs to go to get their library cards."

This collection highlights what makes libraries stand out. Some library cards are designed by patrons, while others point out quirks in the community.

Getrost, left, poses outside the Carnegie Public Library in East Liverpool, Ohio.

Some of Getrost's library cards are currently on display at the Stow Munroe Falls Library as part of September and National Library Card Sign Up Month.

Some libraries offer unique experiences. At the Earl Sloane Library in Zanesfield — not Zanesville — Getrost discovered a very small operation in an old house.

"When I walked in and asked to get library card, she put my name in a book and said 'Ok, you are borrower 174,'" Gestrost recalled. "I said, 'where my library card?' And she said, 'we don't use cards, we're so small.'' You just give us your number and your name.' That was several years ago — maybe they've made it to 200. I hope they've made it to 200 by now."

Getrost explained that one of her favorite aspects of this journey is spotting great ideas from the places she visits.

Christina Getrost, left, flips through the pages of her library card collection.

"I get ideas for displays, I get ideas for services or programs our library can incorporate later," Getrost said.

For Getrost, the project also highlights the vital role libraries play in communities.

"We have a lot of people who do great work and now I'm getting choked up about that," Getrost said. "It means a lot to me that librarians care about providing not just books. We're a safe space for people and we provide services you can't get other places. You can look something up on Google but there's also someone who works at a library who is willing and able to help you."

Like any dedicated collector, Getrost wants to complete the set.

"Like any collection, you want to complete the whole set," Getrost said. "So I want the whole set. I want to be able to say I have actually visited each one of these libraries."