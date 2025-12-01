Have questions about older driver safety? Some state departments have answers.

Many older citizens use driving to maintain their independence as they age, and for Older Driver Safety Awareness Week, some state departments have come together to ensure the safety of older Ohioans on the road.

According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, last year, 19% of Ohio's population was 65 years old or older; however, this age group accounted for 24% of all traffic fatalities. Additionally, crash data from the Ohio Department of Transportation shows people over age 65 were more than twice as likely to be killed compared to younger occupants.

As older Americans are living longer and more active lifestyles, the department says safety is important while still supporting older adults’ mobility and quality of life.

“While preserving independence is important, it is also important for everyone to do their part to support safe driving practices to protect themselves and others,” Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel J. McElroy said. “As more people get on the roads to travel for the holidays, Older Driver Safety Awareness Week is a great time for older Ohioans and their loved ones to refamiliarize themselves on best practices so they can get around with confidence.”

Gov. Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and the Ohio Department of Aging came together this week to answer the following questions regarding older driver safety.

What can I do if I’m concerned about someone’s driving, but they don’t see it as a problem?

It's recommended to first start with a conversation, citing specific examples and offering alternative transportation solutions. However, if a conversation does not go well, Kimberly Schwind, the assistant director of the Ohio Traffic Safety Office, says it may be beneficial to involve a doctor.

“If a direct conversation doesn’t lead to change, it may be helpful to involve a caregiver, physician, or other trusted health care professional,” Schwind said. “These individuals could refer the driver to a driving evaluation, which can identify tools or training to help them stay safe – or determine when it’s time to consider retiring from driving.”

For more information on this, click here.

How often do I need to renew my driver’s license as an older Ohioan?

Those 65 or older must renew their licenses every four years.

For more information on license renewals, click here.

Where can I get my driving evaluated?

If you need your driving evaluated, a Driver Rehabilitation Specialist can do so. Your physician can make a referral, or you or a family member can schedule an appointment.

You can find a Driver Rehabilitation Specialist in your area by clicking here.

Are there any driving classes available for older Ohioans?

Here are multiple free or low-cost driving class options for older Ohioans:



CarFit : This free educational program, developed by AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association, aims to improve the safety and comfort of older drivers behind the wheel. At a CarFit event, trained volunteers complete a 12-point checklist with each driver to ensure safety and comfort within their vehicle. Click here for more.

: This free educational program, developed by AARP and the American Occupational Therapy Association, aims to improve the safety and comfort of older drivers behind the wheel. At a CarFit event, trained volunteers complete a 12-point checklist with each driver to ensure safety and comfort within their vehicle. Click here for more. AARP : For drivers over the age of 50, the AARP Smart Driver Course is an option. The four-hour course costs $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. To learn more, click here.

: For drivers over the age of 50, the AARP Smart Driver Course is an option. The four-hour course costs $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. To learn more, click here. AAA: Through the AAA Club Alliance, a two-day, in-person Roadwise Driver for Seniors Class is offered to update drivers on new laws and best practices for safe driving. Call 614-431-7888 to learn more and find out about upcoming classes.

Why are there so many more roundabouts everywhere, even though I do not like them and try to avoid them?

Roundabouts are a safety solution that benefits drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists, the departments said.

By slowing vehicle speeds and simplifying decision-making, roundabouts help reduce serious injury and fatal crashes by up to 78% when converted from a normal intersection and by 82% when replacing a stop-sign-controlled intersection.

“Roundabouts are designed to make intersections safer to navigate for everyone, including older drivers,” ODOT Director Pamela Boratyn said. “They eliminate the need for left turns across traffic and reduce the chances of high-impact crashes, which can be especially dangerous for older adults.”