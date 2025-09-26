'He was a very peaceful, calm soul': Akron man fatally shot while sitting at picnic table, family says

AKRON, Ohio — Akron Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on Thursday morning.

According to Akron Police Lt. Michael Murphy, officers responded to the 1000 block of Rosemary Boulevard around 7 a.m. When officers arrived, they found that the man, later identified as Razeil Robinson, had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"He was a very peaceful, calm soul. I just don't understand why they would do that to him. Why would they take his life? He didn't do anything," LaTasha Robinson, Razeil's mother, said.

Robinson family Razeil Robinson

Robinson said her son dealt with mental health conditions and typically only left home to get groceries or hang out in the neighborhood.

"Very meek, humble, soft spoken," she said.

The mother told us that just after midnight on Thursday, she got worried when she heard gunshots; she knew Raziel had left home earlier, so she called 911.

Several hours later, another 911 call came in from a worker at SMB International on Rosemary Boulevard. The caller told authorities there was someone dead on the property.

Robinson told News 5 that her son often walked over to the business to sit at a picnic table to talk to workers and smoke cigarettes.

She said her son was sitting at that picnic table when someone shot him, and he got up and ran and then collapsed on the grass near the SMB sign.

"I'm not gonna ask why because the why is on them. Why did you do what you do?" Robinson said.

At this time, Akron Police don't have any suspects, and detectives have no reason to believe the man was targeted for a specific reason.

"It's unsettling because what we do know is that there's someone that's capable of committing a crime like this that's still out on the loose," Murphy said. "We are in the area canvassing for evidence, for video footage and that could include residential or commerical properties that might have footage."

Robinson is now preparing to say her final goodbyes, hoping her son's killer is brought to justice.

"I just want them to rot in jail. Just sit there and think about what you did and then wonder why you did what you did," Robinson said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the department's detective bureau at 330-375-2490 or Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.