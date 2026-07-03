Heading to Light up the Lake? Here's what you need to know before you go

CLEVELAND — If you're planning to celebrate the Fourth of July at Cleveland's Light Up the Lake, city leaders say arriving prepared can help make the night safer and more enjoyable.

More than 100,000 people are expected to gather along the Downtown lakefront on Friday for the annual celebration, with the official viewing areas at Voinovich Park and North Coast Yard. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with food trucks, live music and vendors, before fireworks are launched from the Port of Cleveland after sunset, around 10 p.m.

Because of the large crowds, organizers have several safety rules in place.

Anyone 17 or younger must be accompanied by an adult at least 25 years old, and each adult may supervise up to four teens. Officials say proof of identification may be requested, and those who cannot provide ID could be asked to leave the event.

Several items are also prohibited, including firearms, alcohol, outside fireworks, sparklers, drones, glass containers, balloons and sky lanterns.

This year, Cleveland police are also warning families to leave Orbeez gel blasters and other realistic-looking toy guns at home.

"We do want to make the public aware that this is becoming a little bit of a concern having juveniles carry these realistic toy guns out in public places," said Sgt. Wilfredo Diaz.

Downtown Cleveland Inc. encourages folks to look into a Greater Cleveland RTA pass for $5 to get around Downtown on the holiday.

Parking is available at the paid street meters, Great Lakes Science Center Garage at 601 Erieside Ave. for $15, or the Purple and Tan lots located at 101 Erieside Ave. for $25 cash.

You can access Voinovich Park from the Purple and Tan lots and the Great Lakes Science Center Garage via the pedestrian bridge.

Organizers are encouraging people to arrive early, noting that the most popular viewing areas are expected to fill up quickly.

"We really encourage everybody to come early," said Michael Deemer with Downtown Cleveland Inc. "We know that the park may fill up, North Coast Yard may fill up with thousands of people as they want to see the fireworks. We encourage you to come early, stake out your place, enjoy the food trucks and music and vendors."

The busy holiday weekend extends beyond Downtown.

Cleveland Metroparks expects heavy crowds, especially at lakefront parks, and officials say vehicle access may be temporarily restricted once parking lots reach capacity.

"We do anticipate that the parks will be busy, especially along the lakefront," said Jacqueline Lapine, director of communications for Cleveland Metroparks. "Once parking capacity is filled, we will go ahead and restrict access to vehicles. We really encourage folks to use our incredible trail network, bike and hike their way to the park."

Officials recommend arriving early, considering alternative transportation, and reviewing event rules before heading to the lakefront to help ensure a safe and enjoyable Fourth of July celebration.

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