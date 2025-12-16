Parma Heights standoff that caused soft lockdown at nearby schools has ended

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio — An hours-long standoff in Parma Heights on Tuesday blocked streets and prompted nearby schools to go under a soft lockdown. The standoff ended around 3 p.m.

Parma Police Public Information Officer Scott Traxler said that Parma Heights Police officers responded to the area around 9:25 a.m. for a barricaded individual following a domestic situation.

West Ridgewood Drive near Denison Boulevard was blocked but has since been reopened.

Traxler was unable to provide further details as another department had jurisdiction.

Parma City School District placed several schools on a precautionary soft lockdown earlier in the day. The district has a regular dismissal for students, but said rerouting could cause possible delays.

